"Adamantine" L4 Cache Confirmed on Intel "Meteor Lake," Acts as a Passive Interposer

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,118
This is sick
""Adamantine" is a base tile with a level-4 (L4) cache memory. The physical media is unknown (whether it is expensive SRAM or eDRAM), and the size would vary among the variants of "Meteor Lake," but what this essentially does is interconnect the various tiles via cache memory. While an "active" interposer is a dumb piece of silicon with high-density wiring as we explained earlier, a "passive" interposer is a memory with connections to the various tiles.
For a tile to communicate with another, data with the right tags is retired to this L4 cache, which is then picked up by its addressee tile. This is essentially the same way the shared L3 caches on Intel processors work, and which is how the CPU cores, iGPU, and uncore components talk to each other. Scale up this concept at a disaggregated processor level, and you understand how the L4 cache works. The individual tiles have their own "last level caches" (LLCs) at their local level. The Compute Tile, for example, has an L3 cache shared among the P-cores and E-core clusters. This is the L3 cache that's exposed to the OS.
To be clear, "Meteor Lake" still has direct die-to-die data connections among the various tiles, but these connections do not follow a radial topology (where each tile is directly connected to every other tile). It's only the SoC tile that appears to have die-to-die connections with the Compute Tile (CPU cores), Graphics Tile (iGPU), I/O tile, and PMC. In scenarios where, for example, the Compute Tile would want to communicate with the Graphics Tile, the L4 cache would serve as a lower latency path, than through the SoC tile.
The size of the L4 cache is really not known, but if it is based on a slower physical media than the SRAM that makes up the L3 cache in the Compute Tile, it stands to reason that it will be considerably larger in size. "Moore's Law is Dead" reports that L4 cache sizes in the range of 128 MB to 512 MB are being tested, although they could even run into gigabytes, the tech channel notes."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307670/...ntel-meteor-lake-acts-as-a-passive-interposer
