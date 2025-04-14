Ad Mortem - medieval slasher game

sharknice
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2012
- Messages
- 4,143
Gameplay Trailer
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssxVJPRbwhY
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1624930/Ad_Mortem/
It's basically a spiritual successor to Mordhau and Chivalry.
- Coop with a group through dungeons against hoards of enemies.
- Traditional PvP modes, competitive and casual
I've been keeping my eye on this one for a while. It looks good so far.
