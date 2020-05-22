Actual "New" Old-Stock Processors???

Greetings! First post; great to be here...



I have what might be considered an odd situation by some definitions, in that I recently have come to find myself keeping an old Turion/Phenom system alive for the long-haul for several compelling reasons. This necessitates the gathering of NOS parts; and a processor is on the menu for this course. After well over 30K hours and a new motherboard, it's getting to be time ;o)



To that end, I have noticed what looks to be a somewhat disturbing trend in places like eBay, Amazon, and independent online outlets which sell NOS. It seems as though used processors from the Chinese recycling market(?) are flooding many of these corners & being sold as "new" or "open box". Having received several of these specimens from a wide variety of sources, I can safely say that I have yet to receive anything which could be considered "new" by most objective standards; and have been ripped off irrespective of seller reputation or item price point. I'm getting to feel a bit like Diogenes as his lamp ran low on oil...



After some time of all this, I'm now thinking of heading over to the NOS world which supplies MIL/AERO; but haven't quite gotten there yet. Getting an actually "new" processor item in original, sealed vendor packaging(!), or something which has been handled in accord with anything resembling standard industry ANSI/ESD-S20.20-2014 practices, would be of significant comfort in light of what seems to be commonly out there these days.



Anyone have thoughts, favorite sources for these items, or similar experiences to share?



Cheers!