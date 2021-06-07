Activity light is only partially lit on external SSD/80 C on idle

I decided to check temperatures on my SSD few days ago and noticed it was hitting 80C on idle, been asking around the internet and most people say this is normal. Bear in mind all my other external drives are hitting 33 C on idle...

Anyways I noticed the light on it is constantly on, but only a small portion of it (like a small sliver) .... any idea what this could mean? Already checked Task Manager and it says absolutely nothing is using it. I heard it could be my Windows Security constantly trying to scan it.. but have no idea how to check/how to turn this off. For reference my SSD is ADATA SD700 and the only recent change I made is add a stick of RAM. Any help would be really appreciated!



EDIT: The only thing I have seem to be able to "catch" was in Task Manager "Resource Monitor"... I noticed it showed "Software Reporter Tool" activity for every single .exe on that SSD.. and then was gone pretty quickly, according to Google... its a Google Chrome thing??

