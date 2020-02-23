Activision takes legal action against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale Reddit leaker

Busted hardcore! Possible prison time?

"Redditor Assyrian241O posted a link to the picture in a thread called "I found this image online. Not sure what it is. Possibly Battle Royale." They've since deleted the post, along with their account. As Eurogamer observed, Activision has also been issuing takedown notices to people who tweet the image, and a YouTube video with footage of the Warzone tutorial posted by TheGamingRevolution has been taken offline."

www.pcgamer.com

Activision takes legal action against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale Reddit leaker

The Warzone mode has been strongly hinted at, but Activision are cracking down on leaks.
