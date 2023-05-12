Activision Blizzard CEO Says AI Will Have "Profound Impact" On Games

I have seen some awesome tech demos for AI-generated zones, open area population, quest, activity generation, and enemy/bot AI.

It was some very cool stuff if you are looking at games as a service.

I have also seen some very interesting takes on using AI for debugging because you can train them to play your game, and they will do the same boring shit day in and day out for weeks and months 24/7 and give you a breakdown of areas with FPS dips, textures not loading correctly, clipping issues, broken quests/activities/events/dialog the works.