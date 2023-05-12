Activision Blizzard CEO Says AI Will Have "Profound Impact" On Games

"The executive went on to say that AI could help make some of Activision's more involved games, like Call of Duty, become easier for people to pick up and get comfortable with.

"If you look at games like Call of Duty we have people playing a fraction of what they can play because there's a lot there and it's complex to learn," Kotick said.

In the next 5-7 years, AI will have an "extraordinary" impact on gaming, Kotick said. He did not, however, discuss any potential impact on teams or personnel. Many are wondering if the rise of AI could lead to layoffs.

Kotick is not the only gaming executive who believes AI could have a major impact on the video game business. EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently spoke enthusiastically about the potential for AI to play a major role in the world of video games going forward, while also admitting that some jobs might be lost or displaced.

Activision Blizzard is currently trying to sell itself to Microsoft for $68.7 billion. The UK's Competition & Markets Authority recently blocked the sale, but Activision Blizzard and Microsoft are both filing appeals... with the help of the Queen's lawyer."

Source: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/a...d-impact-on-games-and-heres-how/1100-6514114/
 
Instead of aim assist now the AI will just straight up play the game for you and show a "you win" screen.
 
I just hope they make intelligent enough bots i can have fun and skip the peopley part of the game haha
 
I have seen some awesome tech demos for AI-generated zones, open area population, quest, activity generation, and enemy/bot AI.
It was some very cool stuff if you are looking at games as a service.
I have also seen some very interesting takes on using AI for debugging because you can train them to play your game, and they will do the same boring shit day in and day out for weeks and months 24/7 and give you a breakdown of areas with FPS dips, textures not loading correctly, clipping issues, broken quests/activities/events/dialog the works.
 
