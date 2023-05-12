Activision Blizzard CEO Says AI Will Have "Profound Impact" On Games

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,323
Nice
"The executive went on to say that AI could help make some of Activision's more involved games, like Call of Duty, become easier for people to pick up and get comfortable with.
"If you look at games like Call of Duty we have people playing a fraction of what they can play because there's a lot there and it's complex to learn," Kotick said.
In the next 5-7 years, AI will have an "extraordinary" impact on gaming, Kotick said. He did not, however, discuss any potential impact on teams or personnel. Many are wondering if the rise of AI could lead to layoffs.
Kotick is not the only gaming executive who believes AI could have a major impact on the video game business. EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently spoke enthusiastically about the potential for AI to play a major role in the world of video games going forward, while also admitting that some jobs might be lost or displaced.
Activision Blizzard is currently trying to sell itself to Microsoft for $68.7 billion. The UK's Competition & Markets Authority recently blocked the sale, but Activision Blizzard and Microsoft are both filing appeals... with the help of the Queen's lawyer."
Source: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/a...d-impact-on-games-and-heres-how/1100-6514114/
"The executive went on to say that AI could help make some of Activision's more involved games, like Call of Duty, become easier for people to pick up and get comfortable with.
"If you look at games like Call of Duty we have people playing a fraction of what they can play because there's a lot there and it's complex to learn," Kotick said.
In the next 5-7 years, AI will have an "extraordinary" impact on gaming, Kotick said. He did not, however, discuss any potential impact on teams or personnel. Many are wondering if the rise of AI could lead to layoffs.
Kotick is not the only gaming executive who believes AI could have a major impact on the video game business. EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently spoke enthusiastically about the potential for AI to play a major role in the world of video games going forward, while also admitting that some jobs might be lost or displaced.
Activision Blizzard is currently trying to sell itself to Microsoft for $68.7 billion. The UK's Competition & Markets Authority recently blocked the sale, but Activision Blizzard and Microsoft are both filing appeals... with the help of the Queen's lawyer."
Source: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/a...d-impact-on-games-and-heres-how/1100-6514114/