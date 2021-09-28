Activision Blizzard agrees to pay $18 million to settle EEOC probe

sleepeeg3

Mar 4, 2004
5,074
Activision, the largest U.S. videogame publisher by market capitalization, also is being sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The department, among other allegations, said in July that the company paid women less than their male counterparts, provided women with fewer opportunities to advance, and maintained a "frat boy" culture, primarily at its Blizzard Entertainment unit.
That's 18 million dollars? Let's see... a company made up primarily of highly paid software developers, which has traditionally been dominated by men (my computer science female friend would attest to that), gets paid more than women, pays men more... I wonder why? ...and what exactly is a "frat boy" culture and how does that represent sexual harassment?

Activision said this month it hired two senior executives to help it build a more inclusive workplace and grow its revenue. Julie Hodges, a Walt Disney Co. executive, was named chief people officer and Sandeep Dube, a Delta Air Lines Inc. executive, was named chief commercial officer. Hodges, who had oversight of compensation, benefits and talent acquisition at Disney, is filling the role of human resources chief being vacated by Claudine Naughton.
Mouse house (Disney) employee going to continue #METOOing Activision games. It makes the sexual censorship of Diablo II Resurrected make a whole lot more sense. Disney did such a great job ruining the Star Wars franchise with their PC garbage.

Look, I don't know what the employees did or did not do. The article does not give any specifics resembling anything resembling sexual harrassment, but there has been an effort to divide the United States across many lines, including gender. Some of what once may have been considered flirting and the continuation of the human race has now been criminalized. Activision would do themselves a favor by getting the hell out of California.
 
L

Lakados

Feb 3, 2014
4,405
sleepeeg3 said:
and what exactly is a "frat boy" culture and how does that represent sexual harassment?
In the complaint it’s pretty clear, their cube crawls for one where male employees would get drunk mid day and start doing shit like dragging their nuts on the female employees desks. Hiding cameras in the women’s bathrooms and trading the photos like Pokémon cards. It was a pretty long list.
 
