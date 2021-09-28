Activision Blizzard agrees to pay $18 million to settle EEOC probe

HAL_404
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 1,216
"Activision Blizzard Inc. on Monday said it had agreed to pay $18 million as part of a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which had been examining allegations of gender-based harassment and retaliation at the embattled videogame-publishing giant."
oh well, whatcha gonna do
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets...agrees-to-pay-18-million-to-settle-eeoc-probe
oh well, whatcha gonna do
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets...agrees-to-pay-18-million-to-settle-eeoc-probe