Active signal resolution stays at 4k, need 1080/1440p

I'll try to keep this as brief as possible. Hardware involved: HTPC with 3080/1030, Sony A8G TV



I browse the internet, play games, and watch TV/movies with the setup.



The problem is: in Windows Settings > System > Display, the "Advanced display settings" page shows that the the "Desktop resolution" is not the same as the "Active signal resolution".

To get there you right click on the desktop, select "Display settings", then clicking "Advanced display settings" under the grey button labelled "Detect".



My active signal resolution basically wants to stay at 4k (the TV's native resolution), while the desktop resolution changes to what I set it to in the "Display settings" page (or even the nVidia control panel)



Why is this a problem? Two reasons:

First is, instead of enjoying 4:4:4 chroma at 1080/1440p HDR, I'm forced to endure 4:2:2.

Second reason is the upscaler in my TV is better than the one in my video card, so things aren't as sharp as they should be.



The reason I get 4:2:2 is because HDMI 2.0 only has the bandwidth for up to 4:2:2 at 3840x2160 10/12 bit colour at 60hz. Since 4k is the forced signal resolution for my 1080p/1440p HDR settings, I get 4:2:2 1080p/1440p HDR. Unless I want to drop to 30hz, which I don't.



In the nVidia control panel, there is "Adjust desktop size and position" with a tab called Scaling. Options are

1. Aspect ratio

2. Full-screen

3. No scaling

Picking 3 has no effect.



There's also a "Perform scaling on" and you can choose "Display" or "GPU". Choosing display also has no effect...





My main card is a 3080, it's out of service at the moment, so I'm using a 1030.



I've tried so many things. At this point I'm thinking it must be able to be done in the registry somehow, but that's beyond my skill level