Active MP-FPS Games (and SBMM discussion)

I come and go with COD:MW. I can't decide if SBMM is good or not because I suck. Absolutely terrible. Most MP-FPS I'm lucky if I get a single kill. Iunno, I've never been good at them, but I still play them for whatever reason. I'm looking around for some other games to play, but honestly SBMM might almost be good for me because it throws me into some games against potatoes. Every round I find myself leaning forwards, headphones cranked, clicking frantically. Forget listening to any music too.



What else we got out there? The Battlefield game, but its all old school WW2 stuff. pleh.



The Rainbow Six game, but that's really team based sort of like CS isn't it? Since I'm always dead, I end up spending 90% of the game spectating. I like the "tick" games where you respawn after a few seconds and go back to getting slaughtered.



Played Titanfall 1, got decent at it. TF2 was really twitchy for me. Didn't stick.



Iunno, any of the old games still active?