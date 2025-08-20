  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Active Matter

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
28,704
Active Matter is a multiplayer first-person hardcore military online shooter set in a multiverse shattered by a quantum catastrophe...each player controls an operative stuck in a time loop, always brought back from the dead to the same point, and enters quantum unstable zones rich with active matter — a substance capable of warping and ripping the very fabric of space and time...

https://activematter.game/en


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSC_vBOG_k4
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top