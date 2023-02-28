Active learning is the future of generative AI: Here’s how to leverage it

erek
Real-time or active Learning
"Active learning is fundamental for closing the prototype-production gap and increasing model reliability.
It’s a common mistake to think of AI systems as a static piece of software, but these systems must be constantly learning and evolving. If not, they make the same mistakes repeatedly, or, when they’re released in the wild, they encounter new scenarios, make new mistakes and don’t have an opportunity to learn from them."
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/28/a...re-of-generative-ai-heres-how-to-leverage-it/
