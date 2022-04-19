Active Directory Clean Up Tools

I'm trying to clean up two OUs in our Active Directory that contain workstations/computer accounts. Our previous Desktop guy didn't delete the accounts as they were decommissioned or renamed, so we have plenty of stale objects. I'm trying to clean up the list so our new Desktop Support person has a better experience in SCCM. I've tried a few PowerShell scripts with no luck.



Mainly, I'm looking to see if it's possible to output a list of computer account names and the last login they registered. It would be great to know who last logged into the machines, if possible. Any suggestions?