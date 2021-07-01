acquired an HP desktop i7 11700 system to play with. Cooling system too weak. All core turbo caps out at 3.3ghz

You're not getting what you pay for.

this is what I got.non K cpu gets hot fast, so all-core turbo caps out at 3.3- 3.4ghz on the 11700.HP really gimps this shit.Considering that the comet lake 10700 has 4.6ghz all core turbo, this 3.3ghz all core turbo is leaving lots of performance on the table.I can't find any data on the all-core turbo specs of the 11700.If I use throttlestop and bypass the power limit and set it at 115w, I can get all core turbo to hold at 4ghz as temps touch 94C, with cpu fan speed maxed out.any higher and the system thermal shuts off.This thing needs a turbine fan to sustain any higher speed.prebuilt towers suck.