Acoustic Side Channel Attack Against DNA Synthesis Machines

Bogus. Those darn hackers

"We introduce a novel methodology to reverse engineer the acoustic noise generated by the DNA synthesizer and extract the type and order of the nucleobases delivered to the output. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work which highlights the possibility of physical-to-cyber attacks in DNA synthesis technologies."

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/9095984
 
