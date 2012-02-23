Achieva Shimian QH270| $400 IPS 2560x1440 Korean Monitor

Anyone have experience with this monitor? Apparently it uses the same panel as the U2711 WITHOUT the AG coating. Only English review found here.
http://www.wapy.com/entiz/read.php?num=5299
Wow, I think you just found a rebrand. This could be the OEM for Hazro.Looks VERY similar to the Hazro monitor. Interesting.
Unless I'm reading it wrong that costs $380/ a piece for the panel itself.
Here is a listing for $250 / Complete Monitor. Need to buy 500 Units though.
I sent the ebay seller some questions about shipping and the glare coating. I will be buying 1-3 of these next week. I'll let you know how it arrives when it does.
According to the poster on overlock.net (or maybe it was a Korean review, I can't remember) the Shimian has VESA mounting points. The Yamakasi Catleap does not.Is there any VESA mount?
500 is probably a bit far fetched. I'd say 50 ~ 100 is a more reasonable number. $400 is still a deal for this monitor but if the group buy can get it down to $300 I'll get 2 or 3 since in the end its still a bit cheaper than a single U2711.500, man if I had that kind of dough I'd be having to make money on the deal, which is not what a group buy is...so looks like I'm on my own. This is in my price range!!!
This is so tempting!!! I wanted a glossy panel and the only option has been the ACD, and I don't care for Apple's price tag on anything, really.
According to the overclock.net thread, a voltage step up isn't needed, just a new plug. I already have a few of those cables laying around, so I'm going to try that first. If it doesn't, I'll work on getting something to change the voltage.For those that purchased this monitor what voltage step up are you planning to use?
I'm wondering if there will be any longterm ill effects to not using a converter.According to the overclock.net thread, a voltage step up isn't needed, just a new plug. I already have a few of those cables laying around, so I'm going to try that first. If it doesn't, I'll work on getting something to change the voltage.
I was thinking that but wasn't sure. I guess it probably wouldn't work if it wasn't capable of running on 120v.Most powerbricks are universal nowadays, its just the plug that has to be different. There shouldn't be any ill effects at all.
I'm not a big fan of glossy, but for 400-ish bucks for 2560x1440, I'll be willing to live with it.
Probably gonna order one tonight.
Anyone know if its 8-bit or 6-bit?
