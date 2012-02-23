Achieva Shimian QH270| $400 IPS 2560x1440 Korean Monitor

Agenesis

[H]ard|Gawd
Vittra said:
Looks VERY similar to the Hazro monitor. Interesting.
Wow, I think you just found a rebrand. This could be the OEM for Hazro.

Other than bringing up a discussion on here I thought maybe hardocp can setup a group buy. From looking around it looks like these monitors can be had for around $250 a piece when buying in bulk.
 
Wage

Limp Gawd
I'd get one for $250, knowing that customer service and warranty will be null.

Otherwise, I'd rather put $400+ into something I can possibly return in a year should any problems occur.
 
Wage

Limp Gawd
Porter, that same thread is referred to in this thread. Click on the review...
 
Dan UCF

[H]ard|Gawd
I wonder if people over there are just buying this and putting it into what ever case it'll fit.
 
Agenesis

[H]ard|Gawd
Dan UCF said:
I wonder if people over there are just buying this and putting it into what ever case it'll fit.
Unless I'm reading it wrong that costs $380/ a piece for the panel itself.

Here is a listing for $250 / Complete Monitor. Need to buy 500 Units though.
 
three4seven

[H]ard|Gawd
Looks great.

But 500 units for a group buy would take too long to organize. @ $250 a piece though, I'd definitely be down for a few.
 
Wage

Limp Gawd
Wow, 500?! I was expecting the group buy to be like 50 people AT THE MOST.

Screw that shiznit! Way too complicated, way too much risk of ONE person messing things up for everyone else, and way too many units for one person to handle without screwing something up.
 
oldmanbal

2[H]4U
I sent the ebay seller some questions about shipping and the glare coating. I will be buying 1-3 of these next week. I'll let you know how it arrives when it does. If i don't like it i'll defecate on it and take a picture of it for you. Then i will ask you to send me pictures of lizards to tape on it.
 
Agenesis

[H]ard|Gawd
oldmanbal said:
I sent the ebay seller some questions about shipping and the glare coating. I will be buying 1-3 of these next week. I'll let you know how it arrives when it does. If i don't like it i'll defecate on it and take a picture of it for you. Then i will ask you to send me pictures of lizards to tape on it.
Sounds nice to be rich.
 
Trailblazer

n00b
500, man if I had that kind of dough I'd be having to make money on the deal, which is not what a group buy is...so looks like I'm on my own. This is in my price range!!!

This is so tempting!!! I wanted a glossy panel and the only option has been the ACD, and I don't care for Apple's price tag on anything, really.
 
Trailblazer

n00b
oldmanbal said:
I sent the ebay seller some questions about shipping and the glare coating. I will be buying 1-3 of these next week. I'll let you know how it arrives when it does. If i don't like it i'll defecate on it and take a picture of it for you. Then i will ask you to send me pictures of lizards to tape on it.
Can you let us know how they answer your questions? I imagine some of us have the same questions. Thanks!
 
Ozymandias

[H]ard|Gawd
markkin said:
Is there any VESA mount?
According to the poster on overlock.net (or maybe it was a Korean review, I can't remember) the Shimian has VESA mounting points. The Yamakasi Catleap does not.

Just bought a Catleap (what a name!). It's not my first IPS, but it's going to be my first very high resolution screen, so I'm excited. I'll post a short review in this thread when I get it.
 
oldmanbal

2[H]4U
i'll post info when I get it from the sender. I've been dying for a good glossy ips with a higher resolution for some time. Shit i could buy 3 of these for the price of a new zr30w I was going to buy this week. Tits for everyone. mouth on .
 
oldmanbal

2[H]4U
"Dear THIS IS MY EBAY NAME THAT I WILL NOT SHARE WITH YOU BECAUSE YOU WILL TRY TO SEND ME MONEY BECAUSE I AM SO SEXY AND I DO NOT NEED IT BECAUSE I AM RICH AND VERY ATTRACTIVE,

Hi!
Thanks for your interest on our product.

-With ems delivery service, it's $413.90 now. Your product will be dispatched with a tracking number and it'll take 3 to 5 business days to receive.
-We can ship out this product to the address that you have asked.
-You can make an order for 3pcs of this monitor.
-It's anti glare coating on it.

If you have any further question, please feel free to ask. We'll try our best to help you out as far as we can. Hope to have a deal with you soon. Thanks again. Have a good day!

- dream-seller"

I hope this helps all of you as$holes with tiny peniis
 
mmaker

n00b
Seller probably dont know what hes talking about, its pretty clear its glossy. Especially since one of the models is exactly the same Hazro is using.
 
oldmanbal

2[H]4U
i'm asking him the following:

Do you have any monitors like this with a glossy screen? I need ips for photo/video editing and like to have both glossy and anti glare next to each other for print proof comparisons. Also, can you get 30" versions of any ips type monitors?

Thank you for your answers.
 
Ozymandias

[H]ard|Gawd
According to the wapy review, the Catleap is very glossy. The same goes for the Shimian, so I don't know where the seller is getting anti-glare coating from. Maybe it's a translation issue?
 
Agenesis

[H]ard|Gawd
Trailblazer said:
500, man if I had that kind of dough I'd be having to make money on the deal, which is not what a group buy is...so looks like I'm on my own. This is in my price range!!!

This is so tempting!!! I wanted a glossy panel and the only option has been the ACD, and I don't care for Apple's price tag on anything, really.
500 is probably a bit far fetched. I'd say 50 ~ 100 is a more reasonable number. $400 is still a deal for this monitor but if the group buy can get it down to $300 I'll get 2 or 3 since in the end its still a bit cheaper than a single U2711.

Anyone been in group buys before? I only know FTW PC/Tank Guys did group buys before but I'm not sure if they'll do one this big.
 
Moonjock

Limp Gawd
For those that purchased this monitor what voltage step up are you planning to use?
 
Ozymandias

[H]ard|Gawd
Moonjock said:
For those that purchased this monitor what voltage step up are you planning to use?
According to the overclock.net thread, a voltage step up isn't needed, just a new plug. I already have a few of those cables laying around, so I'm going to try that first. If it doesn't, I'll work on getting something to change the voltage.
 
USF-Nealio

Limp Gawd
I'd definitely be interested in a GB if they'll be around $300. The only caveat is that whatever model it ends up being for, it NEEDS to have a VESA mount and removable stand.
 
wagsrules

[H]ard|Gawd
Ozymandias said:
According to the overclock.net thread, a voltage step up isn't needed, just a new plug. I already have a few of those cables laying around, so I'm going to try that first. If it doesn't, I'll work on getting something to change the voltage.
I'm wondering if there will be any longterm ill effects to not using a converter.
 
BB Gun

[H]ard|Gawd
Most powerbricks are universal nowadays, its just the plug that has to be different. There shouldn't be any ill effects at all.

I'm not a big fan of glossy, but for 400-ish bucks for 2560x1440, I'll be willing to live with it.

Probably gonna order one tonight.

Anyone know if its 8-bit or 6-bit?

BB
 
wagsrules

[H]ard|Gawd
BB Gun said:
Most powerbricks are universal nowadays, its just the plug that has to be different. There shouldn't be any ill effects at all.

I'm not a big fan of glossy, but for 400-ish bucks for 2560x1440, I'll be willing to live with it.

Probably gonna order one tonight.

Anyone know if its 8-bit or 6-bit?

BB
I was thinking that but wasn't sure. I guess it probably wouldn't work if it wasn't capable of running on 120v.
 
BB Gun

[H]ard|Gawd
It worked for the guy over on OCN. He just plugged in a standard PSU power cord and had no issues. That means its a universal brick.

And, finally getting through the entire OCN thread, its an 8-bit panel, too.

Was going to get the Catleap because of the stand, but it does not have VESA mounts in case I decide I can afford more for eyefinity. Still pondering, though. The likelihood I'll go eyefinity with these is pretty small....

BB
 
