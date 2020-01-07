Acer XF270HU 27" 144Hz Freesync Monitor

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by ibex333, Dec 17, 2019.

  1. Dec 17, 2019 #1
    ibex333

    ibex333 Gawd

    Messages:
    914
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2007
    Selling a Acer XF270HU Cbmiiprzx 27" 144Hz Freesync (It's almost new, I used it for about a month or two)

    $260 + actual shipping, whatever it will be to where you are.

    I am only selling this monitor because my video card cant handle gaming at 144fps.





    OPEN TO ALL OFFERS. Worse I can do is say no.

    Trades are fine as long as you got good heat, and a long time member of the forum.
    Let me know what you got. I'll take trade-ins toward the full price of my items as well, as long as its something I need.
     
    ibex333, Dec 17, 2019
    ibex333, Dec 17, 2019
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Dec 18, 2019 #2
    ibex333

    ibex333 Gawd

    Messages:
    914
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2007
    ttt
     
    ibex333, Dec 18, 2019
    ibex333, Dec 18, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 30, 2019 #3
    ibex333

    ibex333 Gawd

    Messages:
    914
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2007
    ttt
     
    ibex333, Dec 30, 2019
    ibex333, Dec 30, 2019
    #3
  4. Jan 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM #4
    ibex333

    ibex333 Gawd

    Messages:
    914
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2007
    ttt
     
    ibex333, Jan 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM
    ibex333, Jan 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM
    #4
  5. Jan 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM #5
    ibex333

    ibex333 Gawd

    Messages:
    914
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2007
    ttt
     
    ibex333, Jan 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM
    ibex333, Jan 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM
    #5