Acer XF270HU 27" 144Hz Freesync Monitor

Selling a Acer XF270HU Cbmiiprzx 27" 144Hz Freesync (It's almost new, I used it for about a month or two) $260 + actual shipping, whatever it will be to where you are. I am only selling this monitor because my video card cant handle gaming at 144fps. OPEN TO ALL OFFERS. Worse I can do is say no. Trades are fine as long as you got good heat, and a long time member of the forum. Let me know what you got. I'll take trade-ins toward the full price of my items as well, as long as its something I need.