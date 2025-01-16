  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Acer XB323QX True "5K" 144 Hz Pulsar Strobing Monitor

Vega

Oct 12, 2004
7,238
1737034417231.png



Worlds first true 5120x2880 "5K" 16:9 monitor above 60 Hz... and with NVIDIA Pulsar!

0.5ms response time, and 1000Hz effective motion clarity.
 

Surprised this monitor isn't being talked about, as it's the only display at 2025 CES to push a new limit. Definitely going to buy and pit against my PG32UQX for the crown.
 
Put an edge lit IPS panel against a 32UQX? These monitors are the complete opposite, one is all about motion clarity and zero HDR while the other is all about HDR and zero motion clarity lol.
 
The first question I have about this monitor is: is this dual mode at 1440p 288Hz using integer scaling?
If it like usual is blurry mess then my conclusion will be: retards made electronics for this monitor giving us not what we need or want but some nonsense.
Otherwise specs-wise monitor looks very interesting. Should beat my 360Hz QD-OLED easily in motion clarity and sharpness.

Personally I would be more interested if it was QD-OLED. Also would be good to have a big higher refresh rates. We should be able to do more than 144Hz at 5K.
 
All displays are a compromise. 5K resolution WITH good motion clarity is appealing to me, even if the HDR (no specs in that realm) is meh.

Sure the HDR will likely be much worse than the PG32UQX, but this monitor will be way clearer in resolution and motion. Plus OLED TV's are surpassing the HDR performance of the PG32UQX, unlike OLED monitors which are still terribly dim.
 
144Hz also just doesn't feel like quite enough these days. The visual motion clarity will be excellent but the actual feeling of the responsiveness will still be limited by that 144Hz refresh sorta like how people can use backlight strobing at 60Hz for better motion clarity but the input response is still 60Hz. I feel like eventually there will be a DP 2.1 version that pushes it up to 240Hz or greater. Now THAT I would definitely be interested in.
 
Unfortunately OLED TVs still get awfully dim in high ABL scenes, unlike the PG32UQX. In fact, my LG TVs are even worse in bright scenes than my OLED monitor. That's why some people say that hockey looks like crap on OLED TVs because they just can't handle large white windows. The C series is like an awful 120 nits at 100% windows.
 
This monitor sounds really interesting for motion clarity fans. It should look even crisper in motion than a 240HZ OLED?
 
Yeah definitely. For as great as 240Hz OLED is, it's still FAR from perfect motion clarity. Best part is that you "only" need to achieve 144fps in order to get the full motion clarity benefit on this monitor unlike 500Hz OLEDs where you need to get 500fps to actually have the full motion clarity benefit and in many games you will be hard pressed to get anywhere near that frame rate due to CPU bottlenecks.
 
I was wondering when someone would post this. This is on my short list to replace my monitor this year. Looking forward to Vega's review Later this summer/Fall.
 
Even with frame-gen, 144hz is much more attainable than 500hz at 4K.

But is this pulsar tech functional with local dimming?
 
Maybe making it work with local dimming just takes too much processing power than what these new MediaTek SoCs have? I actually have no idea, we'll have to wait on future Pulsar monitors to see if those have local dimming.
 
Ditto. I saw an article about it on Guru3d a week ago and went absolutely bananas for it. Can't wait to find out more!

EDIT: I wonder if frame generation can work with this resolution? I know dlss can.
 
Ya definitely true for older OLED TV's, but the new 2025 models are looking pretty epic for brightness according to numerous sources.
 
That's probably only for the HDR highlights in 10% APL windows or smaller. They're still basically using the same tech for C5 so it's unlikely to fare any better at fullscreen brightness. The G series and top end QD TVs are much brighter at 100% windows but they cost so much more.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boWa-CLDoko&

This was on a C4. The same crap happens on my C3 all the time. That's why sometimes I'd rather play on my OLED monitor even though the HDR highlights aren't as bright. Or I just switch off HDR on the TV.
 
The Samsung S95F and LG G5 are reported to be pushing 4k nits 2%, 2k nits 10% and 400 nits full field.

The LG C series were always terrible for brightness.
 
Actually, HDTVTest pitted the upcoming LG G5 against a Mini LED and found that it was delivering higher brightness in fairly bright scenes. See 5:20 in this video:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKFsPeRVqaY

1737090581884.png


Now to be fair, he did not state which Mini LED TV specifically, so it was most likely an entry level or mid range one at best, let's not kid ourselves into thinking the G5 was brighter than something like a QN95B. Also, if your bases for comparison is the LG C series, then as a CX owner myself, I can confidently agree with you and say the C series is indeed doo doo for bright scenes and will never compare to a Mini LED. But the new 4 stack OLED is looking extremely promising for even high APL content and just not 10% and below. I myself am looking to get a Panasonic Z95B.
 
That looks impressive. Is the G5 also getting 400 nits fullscreen? I thought that it was only the next-gen QD TVs.

That probably isn't a TOTL Mini-LED TV because I think high-end Mini LEDs get to around 800 nits fullscreen now. 1000 nits fullscreen is the holy grail according to the experts at avsforum.

Still, 400 nits fullscreen is excellent for an OLED. I don't think that the C series has progressed much beyond your CX. It's why I would not be able to use a C 42/48 as a monitor. The constant dimming of white windows is a pain in the butt.

What size Z95B are you interested in getting? I've been saving up for a major upgrade. Preferably, it would be at least a 83" QDOLED. Unfortunately, QDs still only get up to 77". So I might consider a 83" G5. Hopefully, LG has fixed some of the uniformity issues that seem to be inherent with WOLEDs. QDs aren't perfect either but they seem to be a little better in terms of panel uniformity. At least, I don't get that greenish tint that I see on my C3.
 
IIRC the G5 was only getting 350 nits fullscreen so not quite at the level of the next gen QD OLED but still a major improvement over the just one generation old G4. I'm only aiming for a 55 inch Z95B since it's not for a living room or anything but is just gonna go on my other desk for whenever I want to kick back and game with my controller or watch something.
 
Yeah, 350 nits for the G5 is still really good. I think the G4 was around 300 nits at most. The C series hasn't even improved 50 nits fullscreen after 5 generations or so. LG really should start bringing more substantial improvements to the C series but they probably sell so well that LG doesn't really care.

55 inch is a smart choice. It's about as big as you could go on a desk. The TVs smaller than 55" are so gimped in brightness that they don't really offer the same HDR experience.
 
My first impression of this monitor was about low frame rate and if it has integer scaling and it not being OLED but then I was thinking about it and it clicked... it is bloody gaming 5K monitor 🤯
Exactly the kind of panel I would like to see as an upgrade to my desktop monitor. If it can do super fluid motion then for multiplayer games might be pretty amazing.
I mean to use it as desktop monitor but also in some cases as gaming monitor. Super sharp and super fluid. Not the best visuals being IPS and not OLED but I can play nice games on OLED.

The issue is of course price.
I guess this thing will cost fortune.

One thing is for certain though: era of 5K slowly begins and in time we will have more 5K options including maybe not as fancy Pulsar enabled but more affordable monitors with decent prices.
Then again I don't in a bit feel like I need an upgrade to my current setup. I will only change TV. Either to QD-OLED or Primay RGB Tandem OLED if its good.

OLED as amazing as these panels are do have issues with VRR flicker.
This Pulsar monitor will also flicker but in a right way.

Looking forward to reviews and impressions.
Can be an amazing display for games where motion clarity is a key.
 
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfXdhMaVS6Q
 
Didn't realize that. News to me! :D

EDIT: I don't see any reviews or stores with it on Google, just ces news? This thread is the top result ;). There seems to be nothing since the announcement. Just 4k monitors etc.
 
Not OLED makes it a hard sell for me but eh, very interesting tech. Curious if the 1440p will look good or have crappy scaling like on the other dual mode monitors so far. That would be likely the res I use for online gaming.
 
Tbh not sure why they're even bothering with 5K (or 6K in Apple's case). Just need a really good 8K OLED 120hz monitor (DP2.1). 4K 240Hz or 8K 120Hz is where's it at (both OLED of course).
 
5k is a good sweet spot for 32" in my opinion, and will be much easier to run than 8k would be. Pulsar should handle motion clarity well and no burn in worries like oled.
 
former 5k monitor owner here its finally nice to see we get a true gaming 5k display above 60hz used to have HP Z27Q. I might bite depending on the price. I would really like to see a 8k @ 120hz display in this size and configuration with mini led;
 

