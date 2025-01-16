Acer XB323QX True "5K" 144 Hz Pulsar Strobing Monitor

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Put an edge lit IPS panel against a 32UQX? These monitors are the complete opposite, one is all about motion clarity and zero HDR while the other is all about HDR and zero motion clarity lol.
All displays are a compromise. 5K resolution WITH good motion clarity is appealing to me, even if the HDR (no specs in that realm) is meh.
Sure the HDR will likely be much worse than the PG32UQX, but this monitor will be way clearer in resolution and motion. Plus OLED TV's are surpassing the HDR performance of the PG32UQX, unlike OLED monitors which are still terribly dim.
Unfortunately OLED TVs still get awfully dim in high ABL scenes, unlike the PG32UQX. In fact, my LG TVs are even worse in bright scenes than my OLED monitor. That's why some people say that hockey looks like crap on OLED TVs because they just can't handle large white windows. The C series is like an awful 120 nits at 100% windows.All displays are a compromise. 5K resolution WITH good motion clarity is appealing to me, even if the HDR (no specs in that realm) is meh.
Sure the HDR will likely be much worse than the PG32UQX, but this monitor will be way clearer in resolution and motion. Plus OLED TV's are surpassing the HDR performance of the PG32UQX, unlike OLED monitors which are still terribly dim.
This monitor sounds really interesting for motion clarity fans. It should look even crisper in motion than a 240HZ OLED?
Even with frame-gen, 144hz is much more attainable than 500hz at 4K.Yeah definitely. For as great as 240Hz OLED is, it's still FAR from perfect motion clarity. Best part is that you "only" need to achieve 144fps in order to get the full motion clarity benefit on this monitor unlike 500Hz OLEDs where you need to get 500fps to actually have the full motion clarity benefit and in many games you will be hard pressed to get anywhere near that frame rate due to CPU bottlenecks.
Even with frame-gen, 144hz is much more attainable than 500hz at 4K.
But is this pulsar tech functional with local dimming?
Ditto. I saw an article about it on Guru3d a week ago and went absolutely bananas for it. Can't wait to find out more!I was wondering when someone would post this. This is on my short list to replace my monitor this year. Looking forward to Vega's review Later this summer/Fall.
Unfortunately OLED TVs still get awfully dim in high ABL scenes, unlike the PG32UQX. In fact, my LG TVs are even worse in bright scenes than my OLED monitor. That's why some people say that hockey looks like crap on OLED TVs because they just can't handle large white windows. The C series is like an awful 120 nits at 100% windows.
That's probably only for the HDR highlights in 10% APL windows or smaller. They're still basically using the same tech for C5 so it's unlikely to fare any better at fullscreen brightness. The G series and top end QD TVs are much brighter at 100% windows but they cost so much more.Ya definitely true for older OLED TV's, but the new 2025 models are looking pretty epic for brightness according to numerous sources.
That's probably only for the HDR highlights in 10% APL windows or smaller. They're still basically using the same tech for C5 so it's unlikely to fare any better at fullscreen brightness. The G series and top end QD TVs are much brighter at 100% windows but they cost so much more.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boWa-CLDoko&
This was on a C4. The same crap happens on my C3 all the time. That's why sometimes I'd rather play on my OLED monitor even though the HDR highlights aren't as bright. Or I just switch off HDR on the TV.
That looks impressive. Is the G5 also getting 400 nits fullscreen? I thought that it was only the next-gen QD TVs.
That probably isn't a TOTL Mini-LED TV because I think high-end Mini LEDs get to around 800 nits fullscreen now. 1000 nits fullscreen is the holy grail according to the experts at avsforum.
Still, 400 nits fullscreen is excellent for an OLED. I don't think that the C series has progressed much beyond your CX. It's why I would not be able to use a C 42/48 as a monitor. The constant dimming of white windows is a pain in the butt.
What size Z95B are you interested in getting? I've been saving up for a major upgrade. Preferably, it would be at least a 83" QDOLED. Unfortunately, QDs still only get up to 77". So I might consider a 83" G5. Hopefully, LG has fixed some of the uniformity issues that seem to be inherent with WOLEDs. QDs aren't perfect either but they seem to be a little better in terms of panel uniformity. At least, I don't get that greenish tint that I see on my C3.
The Samsung S95F and LG G5 are reported to be pushing 4k nits 2%, 2k nits 10% and 400 nits full field.
The LG C series were always terrible for brightness.
Actually, HDTVTest pitted the upcoming LG G5 against a Mini LED and found that it was delivering higher brightness in fairly bright scenes. See 5:20 in this video:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKFsPeRVqaY
View attachment 704334
Now to be fair, he did not state which Mini LED TV specifically, so it was most likely an entry level or mid range one at best, let's not kid ourselves into thinking the G5 was brighter than something like a QN95B. Also, if your bases for comparison is the LG C series, then as a CX owner myself, I can confidently agree with you and say the C series is indeed doo doo for bright scenes and will never compare to a Mini LED. But the new 4 stack OLED is looking extremely promising for even high APL content and just not 10% and below. I myself am looking to get a Panasonic Z95B.
what news? its out now.Any news on the panel this thread is about?
Didn't realize that. News to me!what news? its out now.
Looks like release date is Q3 2025. So definitely not out.Didn't realize that. News to me!
EDIT: I don't see any reviews or stores with it on Google, just ces news? This thread is the top result . There seems to be nothing since the announcement. Just 4k monitors etc.
Thanks. That's real news . Didn't know it had a release date.Looks like release date is Q3 2025. So definitely not out.
Tbh not sure why they're even bothering with 5K (or 6K in Apple's case). Just need a really good 8K OLED 120hz monitor (DP2.1). 4K 240Hz or 8K 120Hz is where's it at (both OLED of course).
Not OLED makes it a hard sell for me but eh, very interesting tech. Curious if the 1440p will look good or have crappy scaling like on the other dual mode monitors so far. That would be likely the res I use for online gaming.