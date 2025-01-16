Acer XB323QX True "5K" 144 Hz Pulsar Strobing Monitor

My first impression of this monitor was about low frame rate and if it has integer scaling and it not being OLED but then I was thinking about it and it clicked... it is bloody gaming 5K monitorExactly the kind of panel I would like to see as an upgrade to my desktop monitor. If it can do super fluid motion then for multiplayer games might be pretty amazing.I mean to use it as desktop monitor but also in some cases as gaming monitor. Super sharp and super fluid. Not the best visuals being IPS and not OLED but I can play nice games on OLED.The issue is of course price.I guess this thing will cost fortune.One thing is for certain though: era of 5K slowly begins and in time we will have more 5K options including maybe not as fancy Pulsar enabled but more affordable monitors with decent prices.Then again I don't in a bit feel like I need an upgrade to my current setup. I will only change TV. Either to QD-OLED or Primay RGB Tandem OLED if its good.OLED as amazing as these panels are do have issues with VRR flicker.This Pulsar monitor will also flicker but in a right way.Looking forward to reviews and impressions.Can be an amazing display for games where motion clarity is a key.