i've been fighting lines on the left side of the monitor, flickering and black outs for months. At some point i jiggled the cable such that it worked in games for 3 months but now it's bad again. I'ts okish with the lines coming and going while i browse but once i start gaming the monitor goes black and signal is lost within 5 minutes.



Any ideas? I paid $700 for this thing in 2016 :-/