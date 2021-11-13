Acer X27 PQ Curve is brighter than it should.

So i have this monitor and a colorimeter. I fired up VESA's Displayhdr app to do measurements. The result is the monitor is about 25-30% brighter than it should.

Some examples: 20 nit content show up as 25 nit. 160 nit show up as 210 nit. 640 nit is 825 nit. 1000 nit is 1222 nit. The monitor have a locked ''reference white'' setting at 80. They locked this setting as if changing this will negatively affect the picture. Anyone have more knowledge than me shed a light on this ? I'm getting these results maybe because the app is not exclusive fullscreen ?



I can fix the curve using service menu. Changing reference white from 80 to 65 fixes it. It gets very close to 100% accurate. However i'm measuring this with the DisplayHDR app in windowed mode. I don't know if exclusive fullscreen triggers something different with the monitor so that default 80 becomes accurate. Also service menu reset every time i alt tab or shutdown the monitor so i have to change reference white to 65 every time.



They should have done this better overall. Most people use these monitors at their default. Even tonemapping of the monitor isn't consistent. Latest Nvidia driver fixed some of the tonemapping issues at least.