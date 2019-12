That looks like an amazing monitor. I'd love to see reviews where its tested like on LTT or something.



Someone will have to remind me is VA panel is typically the top tier in display quality, I think it is tho, and the IPS are lower tier.

512 zones for the backlight, pretty damn nice.

3440x1440 is a good resolution for high fps, higher res the video card might struggle.

G-sync ultimate, 24 to 200Hz. Means it had to pass some stricter display quality requirements. Only other monitor I looked it like this was >$1200.



The price is a but nuts. Maybe wait for an amazon returned one from Amazon warehouse. Can find good deals there, full warranty, and Amazon's return policy.

