Acer Predator branded Intel Arc A770 GPU - Interesting cooler design

Flogger23m

Jun 19, 2009
There is already a few threads on Intel's new GPUs, but this Acer Predator branded Arc 770 has an interesting cooler that I felt deserved its own thread. It appears to mix a blower and non-blower type of fan. I don't think I've ever seen a cooler design incorporate both types of fans. I am wondering what people think of this? A picture isn't much to go off of, but I am wondering how efficient this type of design would be.

Tom's Hardware article with some more detail.

1664576482707.png


If anything, it does have a more unique look than what we typically see these days.
 
