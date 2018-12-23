Acer Nitro XV273K - 27", 4k, 144Hz, Strobing, 10-bit, 97%+ DCI-P3, HDR 400, Freesync/"Gsync"

UnknownSouljer
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/acer_nitro_xv273k.htm#vrb
TFT Central Recommended (their "highest" award).
Ticks every box one could want (except for those that don't want IPS panels). Only missing FALD, which lowers the level of HDR to only 400, but at $900, it's $1100 less than the X27 Predator. A tradeoff that I think is worth it.
4K, 144Hz, Freesync, 97%+ DCI-P3 (as shown in testing), HDR 400, 10-bit (8+FRC, but a very good implementation), PWM Free, 2x DP 1.4 (of course), 2x HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2, <$1000.
Not sure why no one on the board is talking about it. Part of the reason I suspect is that most don't consider AMD quite up to snuff for 4k gaming with their current lineup of cards. Very true. But some of us do play some older games or games that have lower requirements that can definitely reap the benefit of higher resolution, higher hz, and Freesync. Like those of us playing CS:GO, StarCraft II, Diablo III, WarCraft III, etc. Or Indie Games that require a bit less to keep up. Or perhaps catching up on the backlog of slightly older titles.
Or alternatively, people like me just wanting 120Hz while doing desktop work and using AMD for their compute power. This is the one I've been waiting for.
For those wanting a larger size, AUO the panel manufacturer realizes this and a 32" variant is due out the second half of 2019 (according to the TFT central review above).
EDIT: Now available on Amazon for $899:
https://www.amazon.com/Acer-XV273K-...1549466162&sr=1-9&keywords=acer+nitro+monitor
EDIT: Now available on Amazon for $899:
Last edited: