Acer Nitro XV273K - 27", 4k, 144Hz, Strobing, 10-bit, 97%+ DCI-P3, HDR 400, Freesync/"Gsync"

Not many talk about it because there is no point to 4k 144hz if best cards can do about 60 in new games.



I am all in searching for 4k monitor for ps4 and pc but 4k 60 with best possible iq.

144hz would be nice option for old games but not for twice the price of 60hz models

Now that we have Acer Nitro topic..

Is VG270KBMIIPX the same but 60hz? because it's over 2 times cheaper. No adjustable stand but has vesa mounting holes. This makes it 100$ cheaper than lg 27uk600 when it comes to 4k 60 monitors but it's newer ? edit: the 1440p version is 144hz and has strobing apparently for pretty good price... Marketing on these monitors is bad... naming scheme is even worse.

Even if GPU power is the concern for you, that problem will be solved within the next several years. Meaning this monitor would allow you to grow into it and is therefore more "future proof" (even more so with the use of adaptive sync). Obviously no piece of tech is truly future proof, but these features are the ones that are going to be sought after more and more.Frankly, the only way they could make this product better is if they put in FALD (which would give top end HDR), made it true 10-bit, and increased the size slightly (when AUO comes out with the 32" version, that will probably be ideal).Still, even without those features this monitor should be good for at least 5 years. Maybe 7+ if you don't chase every piece of updated tech. But even to that point if you're buying multiple monitors and TV's all the time those could easily add up to buying once and buying well, which frankly I'd rather do. It's just buying methodology. I'd rather buy top end and ride that for more years than continually buy middle or low end and wait for that to catch up to what I already have. That's especially true in monitors where clearly its taken them 6 years or more to finally develop a product like this.That isn't how panels work. Obviously tech to tech and generation to generation is built upon one another (so manufacturing techniques will be similar). But no, for all intents and purposes this is a different panel.Yeap, naming in general for most tech companies is awful. But that's a two fold problem: one you're dealing with engineers a lot. And two, so many products come out it's hard to have any sort of naming consistency without using numbers. But yes, I agree with you. I also think there are generally too many product models. These companies might be better served with fewer more targeted models than their scattershot approach.