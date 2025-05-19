Hey guys,
I have the just released Acer Helios 18 AI 250hz mini-LED RTX 5080: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/acer-p...2gb-1tb-abyssal-black/6621420.p?skuId=6621420
I bought https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DFCH3C4W and https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CD22ZPPX cables as I was under the impression that I could do some 100-140 watt charging with it on this laptop.
I tried both 140 watt ports on the charger and both Thunderbolt 5 ports on the laptop and I don't get any charge. Am I doing something wrong? (edit, tried plugging in phone to both ports, they work at least)
Feel free to ask any questions. So far I'm very impressed. Screen is great. Played the new DOOM at 90+ FPS at 1600p maxed everything with DLSS Quality. First time with Optimus so the freeze/switch when closing a game is interesting but not a problem. Speakers are good but not great. It seems to have a PCIE 5 SSD too which is crazy fast. If you put it on the fastest setting it actually OCs the 5080 and the fans are extremely loud and hot (CPU 105C GPU 75C), but the next setting down is reasonable.
Battery had some odd noise when first plugging in, and when setting up windows some odd crackling sounds kept repeating, but I haven't heard any issues with both since getting into windows. Had a small issue where only HDR mode could change brightness but a restart fixed it and it never came back (after trying to get it to happen again).
GPU-z also never reports PCIE 5.0 at 16x, only 8x even when heavy 3d, but performance is in line with other 5080s.
