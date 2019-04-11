Acer CG437K P - 43" 4K@144 Hz HDR1000 AdaptiveSync

https://www.engadget.com/2019/04/11/acer-predator-monitor-4k-uhd-cg437k-adaptive-sync/
Acer revealed its latest Predator gaming monitor at its Next@Acer event Thursday. The 43-inch CG437K P has a variable refresh rate of 144Hz on its 4K UHD display, with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. It's also compatible with AdaptiveSync technology for PC games.
