Acer CG437K P - 43" 4K@144 Hz HDR1000 AdaptiveSync

An edge lit variable refresh rate VA gaming monitor with very good overdrive has up to 3000:1 contrast ratio in SDR.

An edge lit VA TV as a monitor has around 4200:1 to 6200:1.

A TN or IPS monitor typically has 860:1 to 980:1 contrast ratio

(VA gaming monitors have ~ 3x or more than the contrast and black depth of ips/tn, and there's an even greater gap from ips/tn to edge lit VA tvs)



\A FALD ips like the x27 has 8000:1 to 11,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1000nit HDR color volume height.

SDR screens are 350nit peak color to 400-ish but the band is narrow so adjusting the relative brightness on the high end will lose contrast and black levels on the low end..

An OLED with ABL cuts off at 600nit in HDR to avoid burn in.

A high end FALD HDR VA TV like the samsung Q9FN has 19,000:1 contrast ratio and nearly 2000nit HDR color volume height (but suffers a dim or bloom offset on side by side contrasted colors and darkness due to the limits of it's FALD array density.)



-------------------------------------------------------------



If you believe edge lit can do HDR well enough (I don't) or you aren't interested in HDR much, and considering the size - this price might not seem as bad. Considering everything else coming down the pipe I'd have to compare how far this $1200 - $1500 + tax would go toward the higher price tag of a similar sized FALD or OLED model later. I wouldn't buy anything without FALD or OLED tech and expect real HDR side by side darkness and color brightness levels (which is what HDR is all about). However, HDR content is not ubiquitous yet. Personally, I'd much rather wait on HDMI 2.1 in both displays in the near term and later in GPUS though, too.



The gap between TVs and gaming monitors is shrinking. This is probably one of the last series/years of monitors that can charge higher prices than the comparably sized tvs for 120hz VRR. That is because this round of monitors will support 120hz 4k over displayport rather than hdmi which still can't, and nvidia released a whole gen of gpus without hdmi 2.1 outputs coincidentally.



Eventually gpus will have hdmi 2.1 output and TVs (and monitors) will have hdmi 2.1 input, supporting 120hz 4k 4:4:4 chroma + VariableRefreshRate + QuickFrameTransport (for low input lag gaming), etc. That's not to say that a 4k hdmi 2.1 tv that has FALD or OLED tech or MicroLED tech capable of good HDR would be cheap, but it would be way better contrast and real HDR for how much more than these monitors that lack that contrast and true HDR capablity is the question.



So to me it seems like a gpu and display roadmap scenario. HDMI 2.1 is being roadmapped farther away. That said, I'll definitely weigh my options on whatever becomes available and I could still end up with one of these as they are still very tempting and are the perfect size for my desk setup.. That's the nature of product technology roadmaps like these I guess, tempt you to buy in multiple times chasing the carrot. The problem is the displays are getting much more expensive again so they are much larger piggy bank breaks, and there are monitor tech rollouts very near, especially hdmi 2.1 just around the corner in later 2019 and through 2020. I realize there's always something better but this is a somewhat rapid and imminent time for newer monitor tech with what appears to me to be a middling batch of displayport non 4:4:4, 120hz 4k "HDR imposter" monitors being thrown in at high prices before a big page turn.