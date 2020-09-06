Acer Aspire 5738 no blog, no led on

Hi, I am repairing an Acer Aspire 5738ZG, with motherboard JV50, and I need help. I want to know where are the voltages the computer is receiving. I have 19V on some places. The problem is I can't identify the order of the pinout on the schematic and on the board, (what is the first pin, should I count clockwise? ). It is a square IC, I am seeing system dc/dc.

I don't have the battery, so I only can check when the charger is plugged.

There is a component where I don't have 3d3v_aux_s5, but have 3v from the cmos battery.

Thanks