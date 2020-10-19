Acer Aspire 5 A515-54-59W2 Laptop

Before I write my laptop as a total loss I wanted to see what people would advice on my case.



I accidentally short circuited my laptop. Dog chewed up power cord on the low voltage side. I spliced it and it had been working great. Recently the splice came loose and both wires touched while the computer was on and connected. It fried the PC instantly. I think I can fix it myself but the motherboard part number NBHNA110020 doesn't come up on any results and Acer does not sell their motherboards. They're asking for $350 to fix it. Which might be my other option.



Does anybody else know what other motherboard might be an option? I appreciate the input.