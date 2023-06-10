Acer apparently still sold equipment to Russia after self - ban / compliance with international law through Swiss intermediary through December, 2022

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 984
Article is about a Reuters article that is paywalled for me, but this link explains it:
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...sia-but-kept-selling-monitors-reportedly-pcs/
Link to the original Reuters article: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...sia-after-saying-it-would-suspend-2023-06-08/
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...sia-but-kept-selling-monitors-reportedly-pcs/
Reuters said it viewed "customs records drawn from a commercial trade data provider" that show Acer sold "at least $70.4 million worth of computer hardware to Russia between April 8, 2022 and March 31, 2023."
Per a report by Reuters on Thursday, Acer said it sold monitors in Russia after publicly declaring that it would suspend business there due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In Reuters' report, Acer claimed it only sold a "limited number of displays and accessories" for "civilian daily use." Additionally, Reuters reported that Acer sold laptops in Russia after saying it wouldn't. ...
"Acer strictly adheres to applicable international trade laws and regulations and is closely monitoring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Due to recent developments, Acer has decided to suspend its business in Russia," the company's statement said at the time.
Despite that, Acer reportedly continued to sell monitors to Russia, primarily through delivery services ordered by Swiss subsidiary Acer Sales International SA. Acer never explained why it sold anything to Russia after saying it suspended business there, Reuters noted.
(Quotes above rearranged for brevity)The reported exports came from Switzerland, which, despite its historically neutral stance, adopted the European Union's sanctions against Russia in February 2022. But going through Switzerland still allowed Acer to send computers to Russia until December 16, 2022. Nothing was sent after that time, Reuters said.
The publication didn't report any exports from Taipei and said Taiwan has no customs records of Acer exporting goods to Russia. If it did, Acer would have violated sanctions that include electronics like laptops and monitors, Taiwan's Economy Ministry told Reuters.
Link to the original Reuters article: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...sia-after-saying-it-would-suspend-2023-06-08/