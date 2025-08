They've mentioned an Ace Combat game was in development for a while though no real updates. I can expect an announcement soon. My worry is UE5. Project Aces usually does amazing work with optimization, the Ace Combat games looked amazing on PS2 compared to their peers. Ace Combat 7 is one of the smoothest games I've ever played and uses an older build of UE4. I worry a UE5 built will have stuttering and it will be much more notable in a game with constant motion that is fast paced.



Technical aspects aside, I'd like to see an evolution in story telling. Ace Combat 7's story was awful. I don't want a western style story either like the abomination that was Assault Horizon, but I'd like to see something decent. The WWII inspired occupation story of 4 was quite nice and mature for a video game of its time (2001).



I'd also like to see the mission design be more similar to 6, with branching options. Less UFO bosses with lots of hit points, less cloud gimmicks. I'd like to see more detailed enemy unit types, long range SAMs, AWACS or ground radars that vector in enemy fighters until knocked out. Maybe even slightly more detailed weapon types. Whole lot can be done, AC7 was a nice return after Assault Horizon but seemed like a regression in many ways.



I'm mainly interested in the campaign but if they can also make a multiplayer mode with more depth I'd also be interested. Not getting into a free to play game like War Thunder.