Ace Combat 7 Coming to PC/Steam - Possible PC VR support?

F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229
Looks like another formerly console exclusive is coming to the PC, Steam specifically. Ace Combat 7 will make its proper debut on PC sometime this year. This is the first flight shooter to come out on PC since the half effort that was the HAWX series some years back.

https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2017/01/26/danger-zone-ace-combat-7-jetting-to-pc-too/

Some VR gameplay footage:



I am not sure if the VR modes will come to PC as well, but I suppose they can add in support for the Rift and Vive.

I am liking the return to the lore and styling before that abomination known as Assault Horizon.
http://gematsu.com/gallery/albums/a...-Combat-7-Skies-Unknown_2017_01-26-17_006.jpg
 
M

MorgothPl

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
3,020
Looks good. And they corrected that mistake of of setting Ace Combat in real world. It has to be fight between crazy nations using batshit crazy weapons :)

Can't wait :)
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,826
Flogger23m said:
Looks like another formerly console exclusive is coming to the PC, Steam specifically. Ace Combat 7 will make its proper debut on PC sometime this year. This is the first flight shooter to come out on PC since the half effort that was the HAWX series some years back.
Click to expand...

Actually, Assault Horizon was ported to PC, making it more recent than HAWX.

Flogger23m said:
I am liking the return to the lore and styling before that abomination known as Assault Horizon.
Click to expand...

How dare you malign a game featuring the unquestionably greatest QTE ever conceived!?



The game was pretty mediocre, but it did its job of scratching my dog fighting itch given the veritable lack of options. Its depressing that this genre is almost instinct on both PC and consoles, can you imagine how fucking epic a game like Strike Commander would be on a modern engine?
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229
I pretend that game never existed, even though it is at the top of my Steam library. :) On a side note, it will release roughly one decade after the last proper title. Amazing how time flies. Just glad it is coming to PC now.
 
CaptNumbNutz

CaptNumbNutz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 11, 2007
Messages
23,046
I miss HAWX. Such a great game that never quite lived up to AC fame and grandeur of that series.

I was always disappointed that AC never became a staple franchise on the PC. The epic boss battles and crazy aerial weapons were what HAWX was missing. But instead we were stuck with a mediocre gamepad to play with on Playstation. Then Assault Horizon came out, and it thoroughly pissed me off with it's shitty flight mechanics. I mean FFS, I couldn't even do the most basic of aerobatic maneuvers in the default control layout.

Give me the full AC experience on PC and allow me to use a HOTAS setup in VR. I don't even care if I only use 5 or 6 buttons out of the dozens on the HOTAS setup. This is the kind of setup that would sell VR for me.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229
CaptNumbNutz said:
I miss HAWX. Such a great game that never quite lived up to AC fame and grandeur of that series.
Click to expand...

I wouldn't call it great; it was passable and the 2nd title dropped in quality a bit more. It lacked the effort and it seemed like the developers did not have much care for the game or subject. It could have just been rushed out, but it made no attempt to stand on its own. For example, the MIG-25 and MIG-31 shared the same 3D models. As did the F-15C and E. I think even the Mirage 3 and 2000 did, and those are two generations apart. The story of the 2nd game was essentially the same gibberish of Modern Warfare, right down to the small details like "ultra-nationalist Russians" who manage to sway an entire country. The sounds were also rather bland. The 2nd title also had some bad terrian hit boxes and some other humorous bugs (lasers appearing randomly in missions, blowing you out of the sky 5 seconds in the gameplay). I'd like to pin it all on Ubisoft upper management, but I feel even the developers themselves just did not care much about the project.

As for Ace Combat, I'd like to see some more changes to how weapons and the like are handled. But at this point I hope it just ends up living up to the reputation of past titles while coming to PC. As long as it plays more like 4 and Zero and less like 5, I'll be happy enough.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229
Saw that and I am liking how it looks as well as the lore. Not a fan of Erusea becoming a kingdom, but I suppose it may be plausible after ISAF sacked the capitol in 2005. With the president dead I imagine a forced regime change was enforced, but I can't imagine the ISAF having the man power to occupy the country long term. So they installed old royalty to appease the population.

Though I am wondering how Osea fits in this. Suppose we'll find out why Erusea and Osea don't see eye to eye when the game releases. Though even after the disarmament treaties in 2010, it seems as though Osea will have a much larger and more advanced military. Hence why it appears to be all (or mostly) unmanned based. Seeing the size difference of the countries and that Osea was and likely still is a super power, I suppose that makes sense.

Lets hope they don't fill it with too many cheesy catch phrases (AC6) or annoying and dumb wingmen (AC5).

At least they're bringing back the nice art style and interesting pieces of technology.

latest


Stonehendge, or what remains of it:
zaUqxoE.png
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229




Gameplay videos. Essentially, old Ace Combat with modern graphics. Better than the last two entries but I was hoping they would renovate the weapon systems. But I'll take this, as I am amazed the series wasn't axed as it was more or less on the chopping block.

A theory I read somewhere about the general story, which I think may turn out to be true:

You play as an Osean pilot who defects to Eurasia. Hence the crossed out tail art on Osean planes in the trailer, and the enemy Eurasian planes in the gameplay videos. The main cast likely defects after the bombing of civilians at Farbanti.
 
CaptNumbNutz

CaptNumbNutz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 11, 2007
Messages
23,046
Flogger23m said:




Gameplay videos. Essentially, old Ace Combat with modern graphics. Better than the last two entries but I was hoping they would renovate the weapon systems. But I'll take this, as I am amazed the series wasn't axed as it was more or less on the chopping block.
Click to expand...

Those are essentially the same gameplay videos. The first one has 2 minutes of intro mission briefing.

It looks like they've got a bit more work to do on the interface. The first few minutes as they go through the plane/armament selection screens you can see the Playstation buttons at the bottom (X, Circle, Square, L1/L2, R1/R2, thumbsticks, etc) but then when the plane is about to launch off the carrier deck you see an icon for the keyboard to press and skip the scene. If this was in fact a PC demo done with a gamepad, I would think it would have had the button layout for an Xbox Controller instead.

Aside from this, the game play looks fantastic. This is the kind of stuff that would get me to do VR.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,263
Flogger23m said:
Looks like another formerly console exclusive is coming to the PC, Steam specifically. Ace Combat 7 will make its proper debut on PC sometime this year. This is the first flight shooter to come out on PC since the half effort that was the HAWX series some years back.

https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2017/01/26/danger-zone-ace-combat-7-jetting-to-pc-too/

Some VR gameplay footage:



I am not sure if the VR modes will come to PC as well, but I suppose they can add in support for the Rift and Vive.

I am liking the return to the lore and styling before that abomination known as Assault Horizon.
http://gematsu.com/gallery/albums/a...-Combat-7-Skies-Unknown_2017_01-26-17_006.jpg
Click to expand...


I'd rather play this on PC, but because I have a PS4 Pro with PSVR i'll stick with PS4 on this one.
 
M

MorgothPl

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
3,020
Oh hell yeah, a proper AC - cheesy cutscenes, experimental weapons, lots of explosions... not like that earlier, real world based. Pity, that we have to wait till next year :/
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229
I hope they cut out the cheese a bit. But being a Japanese game that is more or less a requirement is it not? I can't think of a single Japanese game I played that didn't have something cheesy in it. The princess bit bugs the hell out of me. I can see a country being forced under a monarchy to appease the population after the regime was knocked down but with all the princess this princess that, it all just seems a bit too cheesy. But still looking forward to it anyways.

Edit: And this will make some people rage but the campaign is to be 4-5 hours long. Personally I am glad to have a game coming out that is not about grinding, fetch quests (Prey is an example), and being overloaded with tasks and menial side missions that get in the way. But 6-8 hours would have been better. But I am not sure if that counts cutscenes or mission failures, which traditionally have no checkpoints.
 
Last edited:
M

MorgothPl

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
3,020
knowing some of the missions from esrlier series, it will be a lot of grinding in some of the later parts of game, especially when missions are aboutattacking mega weapons :)
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
12,229
MorgothPl said:
knowing some of the missions from esrlier series, it will be a lot of grinding in some of the later parts of game, especially when missions are aboutattacking mega weapons :)
Click to expand...

I don't consider dying a few times as grinding. Grinding is when you have to do a bunch of boring tasks or mini games in place of the main game to get what you want. Say to progress to the next mission, you need to play 10 repeating mini quests to get enough XP or raise a bar a certain level to progress the story. It has been seeping in from MMOs into SP games. Mass Effect 3 is a perfect example. Grind through 10 or so dull wave based MP sessions right before you launch the final SP campaign story quest to get all of the ending colors, I mean ending story. :p I can't believe they forced us to do that.

This should be like all the previous entries in the series, upon mission completion you move to the next one. And if it is like the older games, every mission is a story mission. Except for the side content, like the VR mode. I know previous games had side content (trial missions, arcade mode) but those were fun to play and didn't inject themselves partway through a campaign.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,826
Just finished this, was a pretty mediocre experience and did a poor job of scratching my Strike Commander itch. Apart from the improved graphics I didn't find the gameplay to be that much better than Assault Horizon.

Now I need to find something else in my backlog to play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top