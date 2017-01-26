Ace Combat 7 Coming to PC/Steam - Possible PC VR support?

Flogger23m
Looks like another formerly console exclusive is coming to the PC, Steam specifically. Ace Combat 7 will make its proper debut on PC sometime this year. This is the first flight shooter to come out on PC since the half effort that was the HAWX series some years back.
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2017/01/26/danger-zone-ace-combat-7-jetting-to-pc-too/
Some VR gameplay footage:
I am not sure if the VR modes will come to PC as well, but I suppose they can add in support for the Rift and Vive.
I am liking the return to the lore and styling before that abomination known as Assault Horizon.
http://gematsu.com/gallery/albums/a...-Combat-7-Skies-Unknown_2017_01-26-17_006.jpg
