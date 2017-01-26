Ace Combat 7 Coming to PC/Steam - Possible PC VR support?

CaptNumbNutz said: I miss HAWX. Such a great game that never quite lived up to AC fame and grandeur of that series. Click to expand...

I wouldn't call it great; it was passable and the 2nd title dropped in quality a bit more. It lacked the effort and it seemed like the developers did not have much care for the game or subject. It could have just been rushed out, but it made no attempt to stand on its own. For example, the MIG-25 and MIG-31 shared the same 3D models. As did the F-15C and E. I think even the Mirage 3 and 2000 did, and those are two generations apart. The story of the 2nd game was essentially the same gibberish of Modern Warfare, right down to the small details like "ultra-nationalist Russians" who manage to sway an entire country. The sounds were also rather bland. The 2nd title also had some bad terrian hit boxes and some other humorous bugs (lasers appearing randomly in missions, blowing you out of the sky 5 seconds in the gameplay). I'd like to pin it all on Ubisoft upper management, but I feel even the developers themselves just did not care much about the project.As for Ace Combat, I'd like to see some more changes to how weapons and the like are handled. But at this point I hope it just ends up living up to the reputation of past titles while coming to PC. As long as it plays more like 4 and Zero and less like 5, I'll be happy enough.