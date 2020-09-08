Accurate PSU Watt Usage. Kill-A-Watt or something better?

TheSlySyl
I want to get an accurate rating of how much total wattage my PSU is using. I'm expecting to buy some sort of external monitoring hardware to do this, as I don't know of any software way to monitor my full wattage including all my hard drives and peripherals.
Is a simple Kill-A-Watt good enough if I put it between the wall and the PSU? Or is there a better way?
