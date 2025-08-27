Acclaim is back

CAD4466HK
Jeff Jarrett, who previously starred in Acclaim’s WWF Attitude game, said: “For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ‘80s and ‘90s.”
Acclaim published around 300 games over the course of its original run, many of which were based on popular movies and TV shows. Notable hits included its WWF games, The Simpsons: Bart vs the Space Mutants, Terminator 2, Alien 3, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, South Park and the home versions of such Midway series as Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam.