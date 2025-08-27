  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Acclaim is back

CAD4466HK

1756261569980.png



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYGvAEcV_tY

Jeff Jarrett, who previously starred in Acclaim’s WWF Attitude game, said: “For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ‘80s and ‘90s.”

Acclaim published around 300 games over the course of its original run, many of which were based on popular movies and TV shows. Notable hits included its WWF games, The Simpsons: Bart vs the Space Mutants, Terminator 2, Alien 3, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, South Park and the home versions of such Midway series as Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam.
Looking forward to it - I was going to go in this hating on them, but going through their back catalogue of games there's actually quite a few that I enjoyed as a kid.

Plus, I like how they appear to be focusing on Indie titles, which I think is smart, hopefully they can publish something AA too (like a Clair Obscure 33 caliber title).

A new Turok seems like a no-brainer with the way the old titles have recently been remastered. But, yeah, I'll be tuning in for their Sept 10th showcase.
 
