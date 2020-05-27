Accidentally took off bottom of a corsair h115i cooler

Hello just bought a corsair h115i cooler for a 3900X. Never using a water cooler before i had to switch the intel bracket with the AMD and though Oh i just take off the bottom screws. Those screws were behind the copper heatsink where water was behind. So i lost some water.



So question it was just a little bit of water. can i fill it up? not worry about it? it was a drop or 2. Or do they use a special coolant? Thanks for the help