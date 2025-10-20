Accidentally removed linked devices (win 11 and win10) in Microsoft account

After installing the new bios on the b550m board, I lost Windows 11, it was no longer activated. I tried to activate it again but it didn't work.I logged into my Microsoft account where I had two computers registered, one Windows 11 and one Windows 10. FOR SOME STUPID REASON I removed them from devices and now I have nothing in my Microsoft account.I can't activate Windows 11 anymore. I had a paid key. I also have a paid key for another Windows 10 computer but it still says it's activated.What can I do now? So no matter what I try, I can't activate Windows 11, I tried with the product key, but nothing. I called Microsoft support by phone but it seems that working hours have passed and no one answered.I've called them before about activating Microsoft Office and they always solved my problem.I'll try tomorrow if I can call them during working hours.It all started with a new BIOS update:Update Secure Boot Key (2023 KEK/DB/PK).I have a product key, but when I enter it, it always says I can't activate Windows 11. I guess it's no longer linked to my Microsoft account or something like that.So when I log into my Microsoft account under devices, I don't have anything anymore because I stupidly removed them. And I can't add anything because they ask for a serial number or something like that to add it. I don't have a serial number, I only have a product key for Windows 11 and 10.