Accidentally ran attrib -h -r -s /s /d c: \*.* on my C: (OS drive) and now all files have different attributes, how to restore to defaults?

I suspected a virus in my system because I wasn't able to view hidden files in some folders even after I select view hidden files in folder options in windows explorer and ended up running the command in the title for my c: drive. It didn't execute fully because access to some files was denied but many files/folders changed their attributes. Is there a way to restore file and folder attributes to default values in my c: drive? Unfortunately, I didn't have system restore on when this happened. Now my files/folders are a mess. Many files which were supposed to be hidden are viewable because they are not hidden anymore and this is not good. I don't want anybody using the pc to miss with system files and hidden files.



Thanks.