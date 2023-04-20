Accidentally left my beverage on keyboard /trackpad of my Thinkpad X380...

Well on upside it seems all's well that ends not terribly? Over the weekend I was using my laptop late at night (insomnia) took sleep medication, and accidentally left my beverage on top of keyboard / trackpad (instead of coaster...oops).So the next morning I realized my mistake, drink didn't spill ..but condensation apparently got into trackpad / trackpoint buttons.. At first it seemed fine, so I turned it off and put it into laptop sleeve. Tried it later and trackpoint buttons (left/right) not working (however middle worked) and then the trackpad itself stopped registering clicks...OOOPS.I turned it off and put in in bag with silica gel packets and let it sit a couple days, ordered a new trackpad as it seemed the old one was toast? So I tried it again today and the trackpad/ point working fine again? Not sure what the long term ramifications of this mess up on my part are, but I kinda think it will be fine I think... If it does mess up again, I have a spare trackpad now I anyway I guess.This is actually the 2nd time I have nearly killed this laptop as I knocked my coffee over and just grabbed this poor Thinkpad out of harms way as the coffee was about to flood it... I apparently need to be more careful.