Accidentally left my beverage on keyboard /trackpad of my Thinkpad X380...

A

atarione

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,201
1681959760784.png

Well on upside it seems all's well that ends not terribly? Over the weekend I was using my laptop late at night (insomnia) took sleep medication, and accidentally left my beverage on top of keyboard / trackpad (instead of coaster...oops).

So the next morning I realized my mistake, drink didn't spill ..but condensation apparently got into trackpad / trackpoint buttons.. At first it seemed fine, so I turned it off and put it into laptop sleeve. Tried it later and trackpoint buttons (left/right) not working (however middle worked) and then the trackpad itself stopped registering clicks...OOOPS.

I turned it off and put in in bag with silica gel packets and let it sit a couple days, ordered a new trackpad as it seemed the old one was toast? So I tried it again today and the trackpad/ point working fine again? Not sure what the long term ramifications of this mess up on my part are, but I kinda think it will be fine I think... If it does mess up again, I have a spare trackpad now I anyway I guess.

This is actually the 2nd time I have nearly killed this laptop as I knocked my coffee over and just grabbed this poor Thinkpad out of harms way as the coffee was about to flood it... I apparently need to be more careful.
 
A

atarione

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,201
pendragon1 said:
yup
move this too
Click to expand...
That is the water for my cat, he likes it there... I will move it to the other side of the tray it is in however. Cats do not like their water by their food and in the condo this coffee table is the most reasonable place to put his water... IF the water isn't there he will also drink water from your glass that is sitting there... On the upside he is a pretty good cat.
1681961393002.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top