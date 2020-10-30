Access Points - best practices?

jlbenedict
[H]ard|Gawd
May 22, 2005
The Asus router appears to be on its way to being a POS, so i put together some spare parts for a OpenWRT router.
Access point - patch it off the switch? Or should it be patched off one of the ports from the router?
Build specs are light-
Asrock qc5000m ( amd a4-5000 )
2gb ecc unbuffered
Quad-port Intel Pro/1000 (Dell part)
Internet speeds are cable, 200/20
