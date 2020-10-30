Access Points - best practices?

jlbenedict said: The Asus router appears to be on its way to being a POS, so i put together some spare parts for a OpenWRT router.



Access point - patch it off the switch? Or should it be patched off one of the ports from the router?



Build specs are light-

Asrock qc5000m ( amd a4-5000 )

2gb ecc unbuffered

Quad-port Intel Pro/1000 (Dell part)

Internet speeds are cable, 200/20 Click to expand...

Doesn't matter too much either way. The switches job is to expand the number of ports you have to connect devices to a network. If you have enough ports on the router then there is no need to plug in a switch. If you have a limited number of ports on the router, then you'd use the switch to expand that, and in that case you'd want to plug the AP into the switch instead. If the switch isn't firewalling or routing which is the case like 99% of the time, then it's not doing anything that would sway your decision one way or another. The actual bandwidth to your AP is still dependent upon the port speed of the router, so any traffic leaving that network isn't going to go any faster plugged directly into a switch versus in the router.The only type of traffic where it might be beneficial to be plugged directly into a switch is same network traffic between the access point and switch. Since that traffic doesn't need to be routed, you're not unnecessarily saturating the uplink to the router with local traffic. Any traffic bound for the internet is going out the router regardless, and you can't saturate your ports with your internet connection, so it will basically make no difference where you plug in for that scenario.