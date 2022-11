Hey guys, I'm no expert when it comes to networking. I am slowly building a camera network for my house. They're all poe cameras (8 of them right now) and are connected to this Dell Powerconnect 6248p that I bought on ebay. Does anyone know the default username and password for this switch so I can access the GUI and configure the switch? I currently can't log in to the switch to make any changes. Any help is greatly appreciated.