Access Denied on files download to PC from Google Drive

so a friend downloaded some files from his google drive to his home PC. None of those files can be accessed, nor deleted, nor open.



They can be something as simple as a JPG file or a MS word file etc. All he gets is the message "Access Denied, you don't have permission ....."



Now, when I do an search engine of the key word "google drive access denied", a lot of search results comes up, but they are for google drive files that is on the cloud, so similar problem but not the same problem, as these are not files in the cloud, they are on the home PC



can anyone help?