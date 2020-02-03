AC68U Merlin Firmware 384.14_2: Issue with RDP & OpenVPN

Make sure the RDP work on win10 machine (192.168.2.122), check. I can log on fine with my phone using local wifi. Make sure I can connect to openVPN, check. my phone (10.8.0.2) can log on and go on internet my IP is WAN ip and I can access to the internet and the AC68U server. Make sure I can ping/RDP the win10 machine, not working <= where i'm at.

Hi All,First time setting up openVPN, easy so far until .. i hit a brick wall... for the last 2 days, i tried my best searchin all over internet to try to fix this one issue i have with using RDP to a lan machine from my phone through openVPN.Here is my progress:any idea?