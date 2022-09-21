ABS Gladiator Gaming PC - Intel i9 10850K - ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3080 - 32GB RGB 1TB Intel M.2 NVMe SSD - RGB AIO 240MM Liquid Cooling

I have for up for bid an "ABS Gladiator" pre-built high end gaming PC I purchased last year. I acquired it from Newegg during the GPU drought mainly in order to get the TUF 3080. I used that mostly for gaming in another computer and used this PC itself pretty much almost not at all. It's back in now exactly as shipped and works fantastic. No problems or flaws that I know of. No dust very clean. It's a beast and will pretty much run anything you want it to. Best of all its fast and QUIET thanks to the liquid cooling.The original cost was $2600 before tax. I'm only selling because I am relocating soon and have no place for this PC where I will be moving. I'd like to sell at a discounted price as I just need to rehome it. This same PC sold for $1830 on ebay recently.Posting here in case someone is interested.