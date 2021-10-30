ABS doesn't want to stick

I've been printing using PLA for a long time successfully for the most part, this is the first time I'm trying ABS as a material and it's horrendous!



I just can't figure it out. So far I wasn't able to print a single layer of anything. The material just doesn't want to stick to the bed. I've tried re-leveling the bed for a tighter first layer, tried every printing temp from 220-250C° Tried bed temps from 60 to 100, nothing works.

As soon as the material is printed the next time the nozzle goes near it the already printed material sticks to the gue coming out of the nozzle and it all starts unraveling. The slicer sets the layer cooling fan speed to 100% when selecting ABS as the material, but the internet said you shouldn't use layer cooling with ABS under any circumstances. So who is wrong?



Also the ABS is too flowing, as soon as the nozzle goes over 200C° it starts dripping out in strands, and unlike PLA that stops flowing almost immediately when the extruder stops, this just keeps going with no end it is in a liquid state almost, so retracting doesn't do anything with it as the material already in the nozzle is just too malleable to retract.



I'm beginning to think that I was sold some low quality knock off material. I deliberately wanted to avoid that so I purchased creality branded filament which is significantly more expensive than noname filaments, but the reels it came in are very different from the genuine creality PLA that I got directly from the creality webshop.