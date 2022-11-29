About to order these coolernaste Sickleflow V2 ARGB fans %42 off Cyber Monday deal convince me not to?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
760
Deal of the day: Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 V2 ARGB 3in1 Square Frame Fan, ARGB 3-Pin Customizable LEDS, Air Balance Curve Blade, Sealed Bearing, 120mm PWM Control for Computer Case & Liquid Radiator https://a.co/d/dGsIORt

%42 off coolernaste Sickleflow V2 ARGB fans Cyber Monday sale pull the trigger or something better cheaper etc let me know please also this is a heads up for whoever else wants in lol
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,831
xDiVolatilX said:
Any comment why? Seriously though? Getting 2 sets that's 70 bucks still quite the investment lol
Click to expand...
Honestly, I was just here to push you over the edge. I have wayyyy too many fans. When I want to convince myself I look at the bin of fans I have and I walk away. If you're in the same boat just save the $70 lol
 
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
760
auntjemima said:
Honestly, I was just here to push you over the edge. I have wayyyy too many fans. When I want to convince myself I look at the bin of fans I have and I walk away. If you're in the same boat just save the $70 lol
Click to expand...
Lmao this made my day 😹

I actually don't have ANY RGB fans. My motherboard has a RGB dragon glowing on it (MSI Edge DDR5 wifi) my RAM has RGB and my grfx card has RGB along with my EK reservoir glows rgb but I have 0 RGB case fans lol was going to line up the front 3 and top 3 of the case with these just looking for an excuse to either do it or not I am not well educated on RGB fans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top