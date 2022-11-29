About to order these coolernaste Sickleflow V2 ARGB fans %42 off Cyber Monday deal convince me not to?

auntjemima said: Honestly, I was just here to push you over the edge. I have wayyyy too many fans. When I want to convince myself I look at the bin of fans I have and I walk away. If you're in the same boat just save the $70 lol Click to expand...

Lmao this made my dayI actually don't have ANY RGB fans. My motherboard has a RGB dragon glowing on it (MSI Edge DDR5 wifi) my RAM has RGB and my grfx card has RGB along with my EK reservoir glows rgb but I have 0 RGB case fans lol was going to line up the front 3 and top 3 of the case with these just looking for an excuse to either do it or not I am not well educated on RGB fans.