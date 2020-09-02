About the Hz and Hdmi 2.1

Psycrow
So these new 3000 series nvidia cards has this HDMI 2.1 ports and 1.4a dp ports
If i get a 4 k monitor ect from asus or acer.
Can i then run 10 bpc 360 hz with full RGB ¿?
https://www.asus.com/Monitors/ROG-Swift-360Hz-PG259QN/
Or will there be limits ?
What can i then set the monitor specs to ?
