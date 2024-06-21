ABIT AN8-SLI CIB w/ Opteron 165 / 4GB / 2 Heatsinks

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
HA, no fan on this one, and no odd placement of aux power, but yeah this was during the dim days be fore the dark set in. from a BH-6 to a BE-6 to a NF7 to the AN8-=SLI, Abit was the shit back in the day.Ahhhh the A8N-SLI's red-headed step-brother. This takes me back a good 15+ years when I used to work at AMD HQ doing PIB support. Many a time I had to double check if customers meant A8N-SLI instead of AN8-SLI because who in their right mind would buy an ABit?!
I loved the Abit AB-NF7-S V2.0
These were such good times, from the celly 300a's to this time were peak for overclocking IMO.Man, I only got 2.6 out of my Opteron 165 delidded back in the day. That setup was the reason I have an [H] account. This thread takes me back. Let me think about it.
Two of my friends got 2.7 GHz outta theirs. I only got to 2.4 GHz cuz I was too much of a pussy to play around with the voltages. We were all using the insanely beefy stock cooler, and the heatspreaders were still on. Still got my Opteron 165 chillin' in its box on my desk. The nForce 4 board it was used in is sitting in my closet. The Opteron 165 was my very first dual-core CPU, and my very first 64-bit CPU. I got some great memories from using that PC.
Yeah they really were. It was an awesome time for overclocking. That's when I first got into it.These were such good times
True that, most need a little bump to get there, this one included, nothing insane though.
Yeah they really were. It was an awesome time for overclocking. That's when I first got into it.
yeah deliding helped a lot... I got mine to 3ghz but with a butt load of vcore.. 2.9 was my daily driver clock.i got 2.8 out of mine. i was very happy. i also learned the delid here too.
on my Abit BH6 (which I still have the manual for) I got my 300a to 504 but it wasn't 100% stable.. 466 all day worked great though. Good times. That combo with a TNT I still think of as being biggest upgrade.300A days (1998) were fun times! So many of those hit 466MHz with absolutely no effort and a few golden samples ran at 504! With just a tiny heatsink.
If you scale that it's like a 3GHz processor running at 5GHz. Possible in the Sandy Bridge days but took a lot more effort and cooling. Chips degrading from electromigration was so far on the back burner of fears then and now stock systems are seeing it.