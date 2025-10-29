erek
"The UP Xtreme ARL Edge provides users with a broad I/O to support both new and legacy interfaces. For the former, it hosts dual LAN ports (one at 2.5GbE, one at 1GbE) and three physical USB ports, with an additional two USB 2.0 interfaces available via pin header. In keeping with the industrial uses AAEON has outlined for the system, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge also offers a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO alongside two COM ports for RS-232/422/485.
For expansion, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge contains an M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key with a Nano SIM slot for Wi-Fi, 5G, and cellular module support. Meanwhile, the system's storage options include two M.2 2280 M-Key slots and one SATA drive.
For OS support, the UP Xtreme ARL Edge is compatible with Windows 11 LTSC, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and Yocto 5.1.
For more information and detailed specifications for the UP Xtreme ARL Edge, please visit its product page."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342370/aaeon-releases-up-xtreme-arl-edge
