There are a lot of good articles out there about how to get your "VR legs" and not get motion sick when using artificial locomotion in VR. But the short version is:



Don't push yourself - take a 15 minute break the moment you begin to feel uncomfortable or you will risk feeling sick for hours. Give yourself a few short sessions a day for a few days and you'll find you can stay in VR forllonger periods after a while.



Don't use controllers to turn - turn your body instead. A lot of people can handle forwards/backwards movement pretty early on but turning with a controller (rather than turning your head or body) with instantly make them feel sick.



For me, playing while standing helped more than sitting. There's also the benefit of being more mobile and quickly be able to turn, duck and take a step or two in any direction naturally.

