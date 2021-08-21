A4-SFX v3 Custom Mod

Specifications

Case: A4-SFX v3
M/B: MSI B250I Gaming Pro AC , add ASUS 2T2R Dual Band WiFi Moving Antenna For Rog Strix Z390i
CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-7500
CPU Heatsink: Cryorig C7 CR-C7A - without Fan
CPU FAN: NF-A9x14 PWM
thermal paste: Grizzly Kryonaut Thermal conductivity 12.5 W/mk
GPU: GALAX GeForce® RTX 2060 (1-Click OC)
RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 2400MHz
M.2: SAMSUNG 960 EVO M.2 250GB NVMe for Windows 10 and Programs
SSD: SAMSUNG 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD 2TB for Games
PSU: SilverStone SST-SX650-G 650W


Add Custom Mod to Front panel:
Power Switch: status LED PC in on , LED Metal Button Black PC Restart + 12mm + Red.
www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001604210551.html

Add Custom Mod to Top panel:
Bag Handle: Plastic Luggage Suitcase Case Box Pull Replacement Carrying Handle - Black - 16cm/6.30" (approx) High Quality.
www.aliexpress.com/item/32899393934.html

Added to Left Ind Right side panel:
Design Vents for more air flow , The work was made using AutoCAD , Material Aluminum , locally made , DXF file for Laser Cutting not available.
Added Magnetic have been to install WiFil.

Add Custom Mod to bottom panel:
Vents for more air flow

my review:
Screen Resolution: used 1920x1080
Average CPU Temper: 53c in games , CPU Idle 38c
Average GPU Temper: 50c in games , GPU Idle 33c
Average Fermat rate: 120-144FPS
OS: Windows 10 Lite Plus (oprekin)
Room temperature is moderate

Notes:
works smoothly on 4K Fermat rate in games Average 55-80FPS.
It Works great without any droubles.
The specifications of the PC are not strong, but it works in a way that amazes me.


photo
https://www2.0zz0.com/2021/08/21/00/753042794.jpg
https://www2.0zz0.com/2021/08/21/00/218500058.jpg
https://www2.0zz0.com/2021/08/21/00/793925571.jpg
https://www9.0zz0.com/2021/08/21/00/875664461.jpg
https://www9.0zz0.com/2021/08/21/00/989731597.jpg
 

