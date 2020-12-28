A year (2020) of Quantum highlights

"Quantum advantage in an optical circuit

In September 2019, quantum computing experts at Google announced that they had used their Sycamore processor to solve a problem more than a billion times faster than a classical supercomputer. Within weeks, competing experts at IBM were pouring cold water over the claim, suggesting that the upgrade was more like a factor of 1000 (still impressive). Late in 2020, the quest for “quantum advantage” hit the headlines again as researchers led by Jian-Wei Pan and Chao-Yang Lu at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei announced that they had performed a quantum computation called Gaussian boson sampling 100 trillion times faster than a supercomputer could. Notably, Pan and Lu constructed their quantum circuit using optical elements rather than superconducting ones. The result is a work of art as well as science, with 100 inputs and 100 outputs generated by some 300 beam splitters and 75 mirrors arranged in a random manner."

1609172928887.png


https://physicsworld.com/a/a-year-of-quantum-highlights/
 
