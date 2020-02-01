A very newbie question regarding modem and router IP address

Hi all, I have very basic IP question since I'm no expert in networking and since I'm troubleshooting a big network issue at home I wanted to know something just to make sure.

If my modem/routers public IP (from my ISP) is let's say (made up by me now) 74.123.12.321

What should my own router (that is connected to ISP's modem/router) have as an IP address?

My ISP's modem/router is in bridge mode. My own router shows a different IP like let's say 74.123.11.345 meaning that it's not the same public IP but it's a different one. Is this how it is supposed to be? Two different IP addresses? My ISP only provides one IP that I know. Thanks in advance.
 
Yes, this is how it is supposed to be. Your home network (from the router) uses its own local IP settings so all the different devices can talk to each other, and the ISP's IP is for all the data coming to/from the outside world (you can look up Network Address Translation (NAT) to see how that data finds its way to the right devices once it arrives). Your modem/router does all the translation between your network and the rest of the world between the two address systems.

Your home address system is probably 192.168.x.x-style which is the most common default. There are three ranges of IP addresses (10.x.x.x, 172.16.x.x, 192.168.x.x) that are strictly reserved for private (LAN) network usage and don't work on the public internet. If you have something else, there's a setting in the router that should be fixed.
 
