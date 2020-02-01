A very newbie question regarding modem and router IP address

Yes, this is how it is supposed to be. Your home network (from the router) uses its own local IP settings so all the different devices can talk to each other, and the ISP's IP is for all the data coming to/from the outside world (you can look up Network Address Translation (NAT) to see how that data finds its way to the right devices once it arrives). Your modem/router does all the translation between your network and the rest of the world between the two address systems.



Your home address system is probably 192.168.x.x-style which is the most common default. There are three ranges of IP addresses (10.x.x.x, 172.16.x.x, 192.168.x.x) that are strictly reserved for private (LAN) network usage and don't work on the public internet. If you have something else, there's a setting in the router that should be fixed.