A very newbie question regarding modem and router IP address

Hi all, I have very basic IP question since I'm no expert in networking and since I'm troubleshooting a big network issue at home I wanted to know something just to make sure.
If my modem/routers public IP (from my ISP) is let's say (made up by me now) 74.123.12.321
What should my own router (that is connected to ISP's modem/router) have as an IP address?
My ISP's modem/router is in bridge mode. My own router shows a different IP like let's say 74.123.11.345 meaning that it's not the same public IP but it's a different one. Is this how it is supposed to be? Two different IP addresses? My ISP only provides one IP that I know. Thanks in advance.
