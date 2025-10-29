A Unified Theory of Consciousness Could Be on the Cusp

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,031
"An integrative, multiscale view on neural theories of consciousnessHow is conscious experience related to material brain processes? A variety of theories aiming to answer this age-old question have emerged from the recent surge in consciousness research, and some are now hotly debated. Although most researchers have so far focused on the development and validation of their preferred theory in relative isolation, this article, written by a group of scientists representing different theories, takes an alternative approach. Noting that various theories often try to explain different aspects or mechanistic levels of consciousness, we argue that the theories do not necessarily contradict each other. Instead, several of them may converge on fundamental neuronal mechanisms and be partly compatible and complementary, so that multiple theories can simultaneously contribute to our understanding. Here, we consider unifying, integration-oriented approaches that have so far been largely neglected, seeking to combine valuable elements from various theories.
The mind-brain problem, i.e., how our conscious experience is related to material brain processes, has been debated by philosophers for centuries and remains one of the deepest unsolved problems in science.1,2,3 The last decades have seen a surge of theoretical and empirical consciousness research. A variety of neuroscientific theories of consciousness have been proposed and are hotly debated (e.g., Seth and Bayne4). Efforts to test competing theories against each other through “adversarial collaboration” have been undertaken, e.g., by consortia sponsored by the Templeton World Charity Foundation (e.g., Cogitate Consortium et al.5).Historically, most researchers have emphasized the development and validation of their preferred theoretical framework in isolation. This article, however, takes a different approach. It arises from researchers within the Human Brain Project (HBP; 2013–2023) working on topics related to consciousness and representing different theories. Based on recent empirical progress, we show that many aspects of the various theories of consciousness do not necessarily contradict each other, as sometimes claimed; instead, theories often try to explain different aspects of consciousness and tend to converge on fundamental neuronal mechanisms and processes. Here, we argue that several theories are at least partly compatible and complementary and we consider approaches toward convergence that have so far been largely neglected.
As it is not feasible to cover all proposed, neuroscience-based theories of consciousness, we focus here on five that we think represent prominent and complementary perspectives: (1) global neuronal workspace theory (GNWT6), (2) integrated information theory (IIT7), (3) recurrent processing theory (RPT8), (4) predictive processing (PP9,10,11) and neurorepresentationalism (NREP12,13), and (5) dendritic integration theory (DIT14). These theories cover three of the four broad categories of consciousness theories outlined by Seth and Bayne4 and thus allow a broad discussion of how different theories may be reconciled and possibly integrated. Here, we use the term “theories” in a broad sense as there is no agreed-upon definition of this term (Table 1), and other terms (“hypothesis,” “model,” and “framework”) also lack stringent definitions. We focus on the content of these theories and ideas, rather than their status or maturity. Another criterion we used when choosing theories was that each should represent a cumulative body of neuroscientific research brought together under a definable framework of ideas."
Source: https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a69164614/unified-theory-consciousness-science/